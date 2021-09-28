Silicon Photonics Market Research Report Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Silicon Photonics Market
The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and internet services has led to the increased use of silicon photonics transceivers for telecommunications applications and is anticipated to fuel demand in the market for silicon photonics. The government's influence on the population to shift towards e-banking and internet-based money banking is also expected to drive the silicon photonics market.
Besides, characteristics such as low environmental impact, high interconnectivity capacity, low operating costs, low failure rate, and spectral performance are expected to propel the silicon photonics market demand.
The introduction of 5G technology and growing demand for bandwidth will provide an option for corporations to expand their R&D initiatives in the photonics sector. In 5G connectivity, this modern system will help to channel a large volume of data traffic at a low cost and to transform the radio access network efficiently. With the acceptance of cloud services, there is an increased rate of data traffic, which has directed to an rise in the demand for data centers. The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers is projected to boost the demand for silicon photonics.
Key participants include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., AIO Core Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, NKT Photonics, STMicroelectronics NV, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. among others.
Silicon Photonics Market Size – USD 980 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.7%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of 2.5D integrated onboard silicon photonics by data centers.
The Optical Cable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capability of transmitting high data rates in the long-range. The transceivers segment is anticipated to experience steady growth due to its high integration capability, which allows high-speed data transmission, as well as the capability to consume low power.
The laser segment is expected to dominate the market with a significant share of 33.7% over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing development of tunable lasers and hybrid silicon. The waveguide segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the wise use of this component in the telecommunication sector.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sensors
Switches
Transceivers
Optical Attenuators
Optical Cable
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Photodetector
Modulator
Laser
Waveguides
Filter
The report covers and elucidates how the market fares in the different regions of the world; the regions included in this study are:
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Telecommunication & IT
Defense
Others
The Global Silicon Photonics Market Research Report published by Reports and Data has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Silicon Photonics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Silicon Photonics market along with crucial statistical data about the Silicon Photonics market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-market
