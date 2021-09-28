Micro Motor Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Leading Players

The benefits associated with micro motor such as high torque, low noise level, save energy, and increase operational efficiency fuel the market growth.

The global micro motor market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to benefits associated with micro motors, growth in micro motors in HVAC, and other end-user industry. In addition, rise in adoption of micro motors in servomotors drives the growth of the micro motor market.The global micro motor market size was valued at $36.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $56.0 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Micro motor is compact in size, possesses high torque, requires less maintenance, is low noise level, and provides better torque to weight ratio. This motor is used in various applications such as automotive, beauty & healthcare products, and robotics. Such instances drive the growth of the micro motor market.Growing popularity of micro motors, owing to electronic computation in automation and construction applications drives the demand for micro motors in luxury features in the automobiles and electrical vehicles, which fuels the micro motor market growth. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the pharmaceutical industry in India grew by 10.5% from 2018 to 2019.Top 10 Leading PlayersMabuchi Motor Co LtdNidec CorporationBuhler Motor GmbHJohnson Electric Holdings LimitedMaxon Motor AGArc Systems IncABB GroupMitsuba CorporationConstar Micromotor Co LtdSiemens AG.

Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current micro motor market trends and future estimations.Extensive analysis of the global micro motor market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global micro motor market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key market players within the global micro motor market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global micro motor market.Key Market SegmentsBy TypeACDCBy TechnologyBrushed MotorBrushless MotorBy Power ConsumptionBelow 9V10V-20V21V-50VMore than 50VBy ApplicationIndustrialAutomotive & AerospaceHealthcareOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA