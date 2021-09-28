Robot End Effector Market Worth $15,623.0 Million by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the robot end-effector market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of automation in industrial manufacturing. In addition, robot end effectors majorly find their application in the automobile industry; thus, expansion of the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the robot effector market.

The robot end effector market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 15.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Robot end effectors are also known as tool tips, robotic accessories, robot tools, end-of-arm tooling (EOA), robotic peripherals, or end-of-arm devices. These tools are equipped on the tip of the robot arm and respond to the operations that are carried out by the robotic arm. The robotic arm can be a gripper, sensor, or process tool. The robot end effector can be used with the robot that carries out operations such as assembling, material handling, and similar tasks.

Increase in adoption of collaborative robots in the industries has significantly boosted the demand for robot end effectors. In addition, adoption of automation in manufacturing and logistic industries has helped to carry out operations at faster rate and with higher accuracy with the help of robot end effectors. Thus, all these factors collectively are anticipated to notably contribute toward the growth of the global robot end effector market during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Market Players

ABB
Destaco (Dover Corporation)
Kuka AG
Millibar, Inc.
Piab AB
Robotiq
Schmalz
Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions, LLC)
Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG
Zimmer Group

Key Market Segments

By Type

Grippers
Process Tools
Sensors
Tool Changers

By Application

Handling
Assembling
Welding
Others

By End-User

Automotive
Electronics
Food & Beverage
Metal & Machinery
Others

By Robot Type

Traditional Industrial Robots
Collaborative Robots

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

