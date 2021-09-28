Global Intelligent Lighting Control Market: Worldwide Industry to Boost in the Period of 2019-2027
Intelligent Lighting Control Market
The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of smart homes along with decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and driversSURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Lighting Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The evolution of smart technology over the years has significantly modified the industry in terms of energy and cash saving, as well as improved the protection and convenience of the users. With the arrival of cutting-edge technologies within the industry, varied gateways are opened for the businesses of many trade verticals, like dimmers, management systems and software system primarily based solutions and sensors. The state of affairs of the industry has been utterly reworked with the institution of contemporary technologies in it. The world economy on a longer term is anticipated to consume a lot of energy resources within the longer run, particularly with the growing energy demand from the developing countries like India, China, and Japan. Lighting phase sometimes consumes majority of the electricity during a business building and attracts substantial energy levels for a non-public residence. Intelligent lighting controls witnessed important increase within the adoption rate for the usage in varied applications because of multitudinous blessings offered by the technology.
An economical lighting system will scale back the energy consumption by 22-43% and in some cases by the maximum amount as five hundredth, looking on the sort of system put in. The magnified would like for energy demand management in developed countries conjointly augurs well for the market.
Smart homes pose a measure to the fast expansion of the intelligent lighting controls market in residential application. The advent of smart houses is the last word answer for the patron that brings varied blessings with reference to energy and value savings. Moreover, homes are thought-about to be intelligent' enough to spot the members of the family and guests which will support the bioscience technology. Majority of the businesses operative throughout these houses squares a significant amount of money to be integrated seamlessly with the physical and digital world.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/138
Key participants include Lutron Electronics, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Leviton Manufacturing, Cree, Acuity Brands, Enlighted, OSRAM Gmbh, LSI Industries and Hubbell Incorporated.
The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of smart homes along with decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and drivers
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Size – USD 7.51 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends –
Growing consumer inclination towards energy efficient lighting solutions.
North American market has been the dominant among the worldwide intelligent lighting controls market in 2019 in terms of volume and price. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.2% throughout the forecast span. This can be principally because of low value of shopper instrumentation within the region. To accelerate the rising trend of intelligent homes within the region is additionally supporting the expansion of the Asia Pacific smart lighting controls market. China features a high rate of consumption and production of world lighting products.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sensors
Ballast and LED Drivers
Microcontrollers
Dimmers and Switch Actuators
Transmitters and Receivers
Get Discount on the Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/138
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Smart Cities
Automotive
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Others
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wired
Wireless
The Global Intelligent Lighting Control Market Research Report published by Reports and Data has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Intelligent Lighting Control industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Intelligent Lighting Control market along with crucial statistical data about the Intelligent Lighting Control market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Intelligent Lighting Control industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Intelligent Lighting Control sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Intelligent Lighting Control industry.
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, globalIntelligent Lighting Control market and study objectives. It also covers the segmentation studies provided in the report based on the type of product and application.
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.
Intelligent Lighting Control Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, product, production, value, capacity, and other important factors for individual players.
Additionally, the report includes the analysis of different products that are available in theIntelligent Lighting Control market in the context of production volume, revenue, pricing structure, and demand and supply figures. The research report highlights the profitable business strategies of the key market competitors, along with their business expansions, composition, partnership deals, and new product/service launches and others.
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-lighting-control-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Tushar Rajput
emergenresearch
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn