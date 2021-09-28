Speaker Driver Market industry analysis , top key players , , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028
Speaker Driver Market Size – USD 25.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global speaker driver market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 Billion and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key market revenue growth driving factors include increasing use of consumer electronics such as televisions, smartphones, smart watches, washing machines, smart televisions etc. In addition, rapid adoption of online audio and video streaming services is another factor driving revenue growth of market.
The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Speaker Driver Market, with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.
The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Speaker Driver Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In September 2020, CX 400BT True Wireless was launched by Sennheiser, and delivers high fidelity stereo sound with natural meds and deep bass due to the presence of 7mm dynamic driver.
In May 2020, HD 458BT wireless headphones was launched by Sennheiser with a stylish new design.
Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region.
Top key vendors in Speaker Driver Marketinclude are:
Major companies operating in market are Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd., and Fortune Grand Technology inc.
Global Speaker Driver Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Speaker Driver Market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global speaker driver market based on device type, size, application, and region.
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Headphones/Earphones
Hearing Aids
Smart Speakers
Mobile Phones/Tablets
Loudspeakers
Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Below 20 mm
20–110 mm
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Professional/Enterprise
Consumer
Medical
Others (banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education)
Regional Analysis:
The global Speaker Driver Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Speaker Driver Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
