Long Steel Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030 to Reach $731,934 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the construction sector in the residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable market for long steel goods in order to fulfil the need for housing from a fast-increasing population. Furthermore, new construction industry trends such as Lean Construction, Building Information Modeling (BIM), and Green Buildings have expanded the importance of prefabrication and modularization in construction, driving the demand for the long steel market or long steel goods market higher.The global long steel market size was valued at $476,213 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $731,934 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12784 In terms of region, the long steel market growth is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The building and infrastructure industries are the primary drivers of long steel products. The worldwide construction market is dominated by China, the U.S., and India. In South and Southeast Asia, urbanization is likewise on the increase. These and other growing economies will necessitate significant infrastructure and construction investment over the next decade, creating possibilities for mining and metal companies.Key Market PlayersArcelor Mittal, Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, Ternium S.A., and Votorantim S.A.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.Depending on process type, the basic oxygen furnace dominated the long steel market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.By application, the construction sector registered the highest revenue in 2020.The industrial sector is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging long steel market opportunities.The key players within the are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the long steel industry.In-depth long steel analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12784 Key Market SegmentsBy ProcessBasic Oxygen FurnaceElectric Arc FurnaceBy Product TypeRebarWire RodMerchant BarOthersBy ApplicationConstructionIndustrialOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12784