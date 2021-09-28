Particle Size Analysis Market top manufacturer , industry analysis , Growth, Overview , share, Forecast by 2028
Market Size – USD 355.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. Particle size analysis is a conventional method of accurately analyzing and determining particle size and distribution in a given sample. This analysis is used to determine the dimensions of particles present in the solid materials, emulsions, suspensions, and aerosols.
The latest report, titled ‘Global Particle Size Analysis Market’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Particle Size Analysis Market, with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The primary benefit of photolithography is in the offering of parallel process technique, which is essential for mass production. Additionally, photolithography is capable of controlling the precise shape and size of whole semiconductor substrate, along with transferring of pattern created through CAD (computer-aided design) software.
Our team of analysts has conducted an assessment of the historical Particle Size Analysis Market trends, estimated growth rate, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and numerous other vital aspects of the market, including key Particle Size Analysis Market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The latest research report delivers a precise study of the Particle Size Analysis Market industry, emphasizing its vital components, such as import and export analysis, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading regions across the global market.
Some Key Findings from the Report:
In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corp acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies. This acquisition allowed Yokogawa Electric to offer particle analysis services to oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries.
Nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register a 6.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing applications of these particle size analyzers and rising research activities in nanotechnology, biopharma, and biotech applications are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Implementation of stringent government regulations and norms to improve product standardization, quality, gradual movement of manufacturing activities, and increasing focus on pharmaceutical research and development are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.
Top key vendors in Particle Size Analysis Marketinclude are:
Key players operating in the market are Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, MICROTRAC MRB, Izon Science, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec, TSI, and Bettersize Instruments..
Global Particle Size Analysis Marketgrowth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Particle Size Analysis Market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion type, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Laser Diffraction
Imaging
Dynamic Light Scattering
Dynamic Imaging
Static Imaging
Coulter Principle
Atomic Spectroscopy
Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)
Other
Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Dry Dispersion
Wet Dispersion
Spray Dispersion
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Public & Private Institutions
Healthcare Industry
Academic Institutions
Chemicals & Petroleum Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Mining, Minerals, & Cement Industry
Other
Regional Analysis:
The global Particle Size Analysis Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Particle Size Analysis Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Particle Size Analysis Market with their winning strategies?
Which the Particle Size Analysis Market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Particle Size Analysis Market across different regions?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Particle Size Analysis Market worldwide?
What are the future opportunities in the the Particle Size Analysis Market?
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the the Particle Size Analysis Market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising application of nanotechnology
4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of knowledge about particle analyzing technology
4.2.3.2. High cost of particle analyzers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028
5.1.1. Laser Diffraction
5.1.2. Imaging
5.1.3. Dynamic Light Scattering
5.1.4. Dynamic Imaging
5.1.5. Static Imaging
5.1.6. Coulter Principle
5.1.7. Atomic Spectroscopy
5.1.8. Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA
5.1.9. Other
