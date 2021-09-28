Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in the 3400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:52 pm, the suspect and two victims, who were in separate vehicles, were driving at the listed location.  The suspect pointed a handgun at the victims then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, September 27, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Shauntae Calloway, of Pittsburgh, PA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

