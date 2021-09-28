Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second, Fourth and Fifth Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred in the District.

Second District

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, at approximately 10:15 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle is described as a silver/gray late model Dodge Journey with unknown tags.

CCN: 21-137-210

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:43 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-138-699

Fourth District

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:14 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-138-673 Video: https://youtu.be/EjFynbUnnMA

Fifth District

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 8:18 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-137-705 Video: https://youtu.be/Nf2wd_-YuiI

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the videos above and photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

