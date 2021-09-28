Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Shasta County Due to Fawn Fire

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Shasta County to support the response to the Fawn Fire, which has to date burned 8,559 acres, destroying homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

California last week secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fawn Fire.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Cache FireCaldor FireMcFarland and Monument firesAntelope and River firesDixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire.  The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts.

The state previously secured FMAGs to support the response to the Dixie Fire in LassenButte and Plumas counties and the response to the French FireCaldor FireMonument FireRiver Fire and Lava Fire. The White House earlier this month approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and Presidential Emergency Declaration to support the Caldor Fire response, and previously approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support counties impacted by the Dixie and River fires.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here.

