Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Extend Telehealth Services Expansion 

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Moving to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure, expedite access to health care and reduce strain on the health care delivery system, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to extend the provisions of a prior order that facilitates telehealth services by enabling medical providers to conduct routine and non-emergency medical appointments through telehealth without the risk of being penalized.

Today’s executive order extends the previous order’s provisions relaxing certain state privacy and security laws for medical providers, which were set to expire on September 30, 2021, through the end of the state of emergency or until the original order is rescinded or modified. These expanded protections for medical providers are similar to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights waiver regarding federal privacy and security laws.

A copy of the executive order signed today can be found here.

 ###

