Lane Restriction on Route 15 NB in Brady Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound near the Lycoming County Landfill in Brady Township, Lycoming County, for a water main project.

On Monday, September 27 through Friday, October 8, the contractor, M.R. Dirt, will be starting a water main project along the northbound lane of Route 15 near Alexander Drive. Work will be performed between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Northbound traffic should expect the driving lane to be restricted and redirected to the middle (turn) lane.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed by October 8, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###