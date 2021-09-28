Good Sense Foods Partners with Multi-Generational South Dakota Farmers for its All-Natural Sunflower Seeds
NEW HOPE, MN, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know where your food comes from? Good Sense Foods, the parent company of Salad Pizazz!® and Good Sense® Snacks, sure does, since it sources its top selling snack food ingredients from multi-generational, American farmers. Good Sense Foods is particularly pleased with its all-natural, non-GMO sunflower seeds, which it sources from South Dakota, a region known for producing some of the highest quality sunflower seeds on the market due to its community of highly skilled farmers.
“I am proud to source our sunflower seeds from family-run farms in South Dakota,” says Mike Wager, President of Good Sense Foods. “Not only are we supporting American farmers, but we are ensuring that our customers are getting snack foods that are nutritionally dense and ecologically friendly.”
Since 2009, Good Sense Foods has been sourcing its sunflower seeds from Advanced Sunflower, one of the few non-multi-nationally-owned processors in South Dakota. They work with a tight-knit group of local farmers, such as the Eisenbraun family, who have been farming in western South Dakota for seven generations with four generations working over 20,000 acres of farmland today.
Good Sense Foods uses the Conoil variety of sunflower seeds for its snack foods and salad toppings. This is in contrast to many of its competitors who use a cheaper variety or blend, often imported, which can make the seeds have a more acidic and oily taste. It takes an experienced farmer to grow sunflower seeds successfully, and the process is more complex than with other crops, such as corn or soybeans. Good Sense Foods’ top selling sunflower seed snacks include Roasted Salted Sunflower Kernels, Roasted Unsalted Sunflower Kernels, Honey Roasted Sunflower Kernels and Chipotle Sunflower Kernels.
“We work with an outstanding sunflower processor with excellent standards when it comes to cleaning and sizing their sunflower seeds,” continues Mike Wager with Good Sense Foods. “I consider our snack foods to be of the highest quality, since our products and recipes start with using clean ingredients produced by people we know and trust.”
About Good Sense Foods
Based in New Hope, Minnesota, Waymouth Farms, Inc. dba Good Sense Foods is a second-generation family-owned business that was founded in 1976. From sourcing raw materials to roasting and seasoning the snacks, Good Sense Foods does everything in-house to promote excellent quality control. Each product is stamped with a Good Sense® Quality Guarantee to ensure their customers are receiving the best snack foods available. For more information, go to https://www.goodsensefoods.com.
-End-
For media inquiries:
Katharine Hawkins, Director of Marketing, Good Sense Foods, khawkins@goodsensefoods.com,
415-377-5640
Images and interviews are available upon request.
Katharine Hawkins
Good Sense Foods
+1 415-377-5640
email us here