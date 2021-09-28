INTERCEPT MUSIC, A SANWIRE SUBSIDIARY, ENTERS INTO SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH FAST-MOVING IRON GATE RECORDS
Newest Engagement Strengthens Intercept Music’s Position as Preferred Provider for Indie Labels and Their Artists
Sanwire Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNWR)
With their full array of tools and services, Intercept Music is the booster rocket we need to launch and promote our artists. We couldn’t move this far, this fast without them.”LOS ANGELES, CALIF., UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercept Music, Inc. (“Intercept”), a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology company Sanwire Corporation (“Sanwire” or the “Company,”) (OTC PINK: SNWR), announced its latest service agreement with independent label Iron Gate Records. Building on earlier alliances with independent labels, this latest engagement further expands Intercept Music’s reach to new networks of independent artists. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, President of Intercept Music.
“We designed Intercept Music from scratch to exactly fit the needs of current independent artists,” said Tod Turner, President of Intercept Music. “Artists get our value proposition right away, and for labels, the economies of scale and efficiency are even more evident. We are proud to partner with Iron Gate Records as a strong, emerging independent label with an incredibly talented lineup of indie artists we can support.”
Founded in July of this year and based in Nashville, Tenn., Iron Gate Records has quickly built a solid roster of pedigreed artists and label executives. Artists already aligned with the label include Juke Johnson; Gina Jones; Ryan Lee; Gretchen Melita; and Nashville natives Skoda. Iron Gate Records’ leadership includes industry professionals with decades of experience in the full range of label responsibilities, from sourcing and managing talent, to scheduling tours and appearances, to recording and producing Grammy-award winning, number-one singles and albums.
“As a label, we are just as hungry and eager as each of our artists,” said Mark A. Skoda, head of Iron Gate Records. “We’re building a lean team of experienced industry professionals who can guide and channel our emerging artists to the highest levels of success. With their full array of tools and services, Intercept Music is the booster rocket we need to launch and promote our artists. We couldn’t move this far, this fast without them.”
Intercept Music offers artists a range of service levels designed to generate revenue for artists, from distribution-only (Distro); to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools (Boost); to full-service marketing including managed advertising, promotional services, and the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores (Plus).
Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept Music’s platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.
About Intercept Music, Inc.
Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.
About Sanwire Corporation
Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.
