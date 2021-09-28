Best Places To Visit While Vacationing In The British Virgin Islands – Travelling With Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the British Virgin Islands reopening to visitors, there is no better time to take a socially distanced vacation in this sailor's paradise with pristine waters, secluded beaches, endless breathtaking scenery, and over 60 mountainous islands constantly visible on the horizon.
Even though visitors can find the usual white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and sunny skies, the British Virgin Islands have so much more to offer. There is something for everyone – from stunning beach bars, breathtaking snorkeling trips, fresh local seafood to hikes with sweeping views of the islands.
So, let's discover the best places to visit while vacationing in the British Virgin Islands…
Baths National Park
The Baths National Park, located on Virgin Gorda's north shore, includes rock pools concealed in the shadows of enormous granite boulders along the beach. The boulders, formed by molten rock, are seeping up into the existing volcanic rock layers. They can reach up to 40 feet in diameter and make for a
lovely photograph background.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Hop from one pool to the next, pausing to bask in the shafts of sunlight filtering through the rocks. Be sure not to miss the dazzling Devil's Bay beaches.
Tortola Island
Tortola, the BVI's largest and capital island, is known for its powdery white sand beaches, lush green highlands, and sheltered, yacht-filled harbors. With old ruins coexisting with luxurious resorts, an island is a place where the past of the West Indies and the present-day British Virgin Islands mix and blend,
offering a truly unique experience.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Start your BVI's food tour right there on Tortola island where local restaurants and food trucks serve specialties like conch and spiny lobster from Anegada, as well as tasty Caribbean-inspired barbecue dishes.
Sage Mountain National Park
The highest point in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands at 1,716 feet, Sage Mountain National Park on Tortola offers breathtaking hiking adventures. Laid out in a circular route, each of the 12 separate hiking trails can provide something different – from indigenous plants to exotic birds and other wildlife.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Don't miss the incredible one-mile loop lined with wildflowers and mahogany trees, leading to J.R. O'Neal Botanic Gardens.
Willy T's Floating Bar and Restaurant, Norman Island
The buccaneer-themed bar and restaurant takes its visitors on a unique trip through time, all the way back to the 15th century when the BVI was a notorious pirate haunt. Reachable by private boat or water taxi, this converted cargo ship near Norman Island offers something for everyone - open-air dining, sunbathing on its top deck, and swimming in the crystal-clear water below.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Be sure to try out the delicious ribs, mahi-mahi sandwiches, and chicken roti that the restaurant offers, and definitely don't forget to jump into inviting waters after few drinks. Even though it's pretty easy to forget about everything in this tranquil paradise, Matthew Keezer urges all travelers to stay safe and keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
