Woodhead Access Road on Cecil D. Andrus WMA temporarily closed

Idaho Fish and Game staff and contractors will be conducting an aerial herbicide application to control invasive and noxious weeds along the Woodhead Access Road on Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area.

For public safety during the application, the Woodhead Access Road will be closed to public access starting Sept. 27 and lasting until the application is complete and it is safe for the public to return, which should be one to two days after after spraying commences but will ultimately depend on weather conditions.

The herbicide application is part of WMA habitat rehabilitation plan put in place after the 2020 Woodhead Fire.

Anyone who has key reservations for the Woodhead road and has not received a phone call from WMA staff should contact Cecil D. Andrus WMA so that different access arrangements can be made.

For more information, contact the Cecil D. Andrus WMA at (208) 257-3363.