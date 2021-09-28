Socially Homes: New Uber for Ending Homelessness, Launches at 10 Downing Street as part of Global Roll-out

(L-R) Kevin Kinsella – Special Advisor, Socially Homes, Sian Clarke – Impact Investor, Socially Homes, Andrew Powell – Service Provider, Socially Homes, Amy Varle – Founder, Socially Homes, Carole Neales – Impact Investor, Socially Homes, Jackie Goodman - Two Visual Thinkers Artwork Tapestry for Socially Homes Socially Homes Launch Event Celebrated by Rough Sleepers in London

Homelessness campaigner from Bury who was awarded a prestigious grant to help tackle homelessness is launching a digital solution to address the issue in the UK

Homelessness ends with homes” — Amy Varle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Varle, 36, predicts the digital membership platform – which she likens to ‘Uber for Homelessness’ - will help tens of thousands of people in crisis across the United Kingdom as it rolls out over the next two years.

​​Amy, who lived in a homeless hostel for young people whilst aged 16, believes her mission-led social networking site, Socially Homes will reach 1 billion people across the globe and achieve ‘Impact Unicorn’ status within the next ten years.

Amy’s work to end and prevent homelessness has been supported by the Churchill Trust in Britain since 2016, when she received grant funding to conduct independent field study in America. Amy met with leaders of organisations such as Project Homeless Connect in San Francisco and Breaking Ground in New York, publishing a white paper of policy recommendations on her return.

In mid-2020, Amy aligned a digital ‘mastermind' of professionals who could incubate best practice models for reducing homelessness across the country, supporting participants to explore asset-led impact investment and social enterprise strategies via an online community hub.

Fifteen months on, hundreds of respondents have aligned to create housing and support solutions for almost one thousand vulnerable individuals across Britain, with the diverse member community evidencing a combined £20,000,000+ in public savings to date.

Amy was recently invited to return to America to discuss international trials of her unique and now proven ‘social-networking-for-social-good’ concept and will travel to California with her team next Spring to host Socially Homes first ‘Global Gathering’ conference.

Celebratory Westminster Launch Event:

On Friday 24th September 2021, a diverse representation of Amy’s professional network traveled from all over Britain to present their preliminary outcomes and proposals to the office of the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

Later, guests – including many survivors of street homelessness - were treated to a celebratory reception at the Churchill War Rooms in Parliament Square, where future digital designs and strategic enterprise plans were revealed.

The event was attended by senior policy and decision makers, social investment funders and providers of housing and support from across the public, private and voluntary sectors. Amy likens resolving homelessness to ‘building a jigsaw of practitioners, resources, solutions and services’ and said she was delighted to ‘finally put of all of the pieces together’.

Amy Varle said: “It is beyond my wildest dreams to see ten years of designs and trials now come so spectacularly to life via sociallyhomes.com. All I’ve ever wanted is to be able to offer a tangible solution to any person sleeping outdoors and I really feel we are getting close to this now. I’m thrilled to include so many incredible contributors in this special occasion and it is humbling to be able to acknowledge the selfless and invaluable role each person plays in ending homelessness across our nation.”

Quotes:

“I’m very grateful Amy approached me to assist, along with other former or currently homeless people as advisors. I believe communities like Socially Homes, who bring together every sector of the solution forward as one team, are the future of solving homelessness.” Jason Petch, Built for Living CIC, (Formerly Homeless) Advisor to Socially Homes

“We wish you all the very best with what sounds like a very interesting session! And love that bold branding too!” Trevor MacFarlane, on behalf of Lucy Powell, Shadow Secretary of State for Housing

“It was quite surreal to see all the like-minded people gathered outside Downing Street, in some instances, meeting for the first time, who have all worked extremely hard together to house and support people who suffered without a home. So many have worked hard to bring about much needed change in the UK housing sector over the last few years to tackle the inhumane crisis of rough sleeping.” Susan Dolan, CEO, The Peoples Hub

“We are so excited to be a part of this incredible network of inspirational leaders. The entire team want to be a part of the solution and with Amy Varle at the heart of this, we've got no doubts it will be successful in providing long-term solutions for our city’s homeless crisis and current housing shortage. Great minds with hearts full of passion leads to success for the most vulnerable.” Hendrix Lancaster, Coffee 4 Craig Manchester

“The Maggie Oliver Foundation wishes Amy Varle and her team best wishes for the launch of Socially Homes and looks forward to collaboration to help and support vulnerable people into safe homes.”

“I'm with Amy all the way.” Reverend Ian Rutherford, Manchester Methodist Minister

“I am super excited about the launch and especially the digital tech-for-good platform because social housing has been in need of innovation that is companionate and sustainable to address homelessness.” Tony McKenzie, Joseph Rowntree Foundation

“Housing is the key to unlock a better future” Empty Homes

Housing First - Homelessness Eradication in the UK