Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the DPS Local Retirement Board endeavors to ensure the accessibility of its meetings to all persons with disabilities. If you need an accommodation for the meeting, please contact Leanne Lunsford at (602) 223-2147. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.
You just read:
NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE DPS LOCAL RETIREMENT BOARD CORRECTIONS OFFICER RETIREMENT PLAN – DISPATCHER
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.