Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,168 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: Unit Block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the Unit block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest.

First District Officers observed a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide offense in Detroit, Michigan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle struck a curb and became disabled at South Capitol Street and Malcolm X Avenue Southeast. The suspect fled on foot from the vehicle and approached the victims, who were inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect attempted to open the driver side door to steal the vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful and was apprehended.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, 31 year-old Julian Gentry, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving After Colliding and Driving without a Permit.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: Unit Block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.