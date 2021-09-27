Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: Unit Block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the Unit block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest.

First District Officers observed a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide offense in Detroit, Michigan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle struck a curb and became disabled at South Capitol Street and Malcolm X Avenue Southeast. The suspect fled on foot from the vehicle and approached the victims, who were inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect attempted to open the driver side door to steal the vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful and was apprehended.

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, 31 year-old Julian Gentry, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving After Colliding and Driving without a Permit.