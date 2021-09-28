ECO Health Conference in Boise, ID Offers $100 Off Tickets Until October 1st
Health Practitioner Event That Provides Up to 17 CEUs Highlights Early Bird Special
Connecting with our partnering practitioners at this conference is an essential part of unifying the company and continuing to spread the message of restoring hope and health to patients.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Live Boise 2021 is a 3-day conference for health practitioners hosted October 28th through the 30th that provides 17 CEUs to qualified professionals. The hosting company, CellCore Biosciences, is offering $100 off of tickets until 11:59 PM MT on September 30th.
— Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “This ECO will be groundbreaking. My partner Dr. Todd Watts and I will be discussing critical topics like virology, how your water could be keeping you sick, and even intentionally disruptive thoughts on vitamin D.”
Additional functional medicine practitioners will also speak at the conference, including Dr. Jessica Peatross, Dr. Allan Lindsley, Dr. Darren Schmidt, and Nichole Hirsch Kuechle. Everything from estrogen dominance management to the science of radioactive elements will be covered.
Based on feedback from previous events, the top three reasons health practitioners “love” ECO are:
1. To help their patients get real results faster
2. To be in the know about new CellCore products, formulation changes, and dosing
3. To receive CEUs
Both an in-person ticket and a virtual ticket can qualify practitioners for the 17 CEUs. Practitioners can register on the event website (https://eco.cellcore.com/) and get the discount by pressing the “Apply 10% Off” button.
Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore, adds, “Connecting with our partnering practitioners at this conference is an essential part of unifying the company and continuing to spread the message of restoring hope and health to patients. If you are ready to take a huge leap forward in your practice, please join us.”
He adds, “We will have some exciting announcements and attendee-exclusive product deals shared at the event that you won’t want to miss.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook