Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,235 in the last 365 days.

ECO Health Conference in Boise, ID Offers $100 Off Tickets Until October 1st

CellCore co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts speak at Health Conference, ECO

CellCore co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts speak at Health Conference, ECO

CellCore Biosciences, Meridian, ID

Health Practitioner Event That Provides Up to 17 CEUs Highlights Early Bird Special

Connecting with our partnering practitioners at this conference is an essential part of unifying the company and continuing to spread the message of restoring hope and health to patients.”
— Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore
MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Live Boise 2021 is a 3-day conference for health practitioners hosted October 28th through the 30th that provides 17 CEUs to qualified professionals. The hosting company, CellCore Biosciences, is offering $100 off of tickets until 11:59 PM MT on September 30th.

Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “This ECO will be groundbreaking. My partner Dr. Todd Watts and I will be discussing critical topics like virology, how your water could be keeping you sick, and even intentionally disruptive thoughts on vitamin D.”

Additional functional medicine practitioners will also speak at the conference, including Dr. Jessica Peatross, Dr. Allan Lindsley, Dr. Darren Schmidt, and Nichole Hirsch Kuechle. Everything from estrogen dominance management to the science of radioactive elements will be covered.

Based on feedback from previous events, the top three reasons health practitioners “love” ECO are:
1. To help their patients get real results faster
2. To be in the know about new CellCore products, formulation changes, and dosing
3. To receive CEUs

Both an in-person ticket and a virtual ticket can qualify practitioners for the 17 CEUs. Practitioners can register on the event website (https://eco.cellcore.com/) and get the discount by pressing the “Apply 10% Off” button.

Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore, adds, “Connecting with our partnering practitioners at this conference is an essential part of unifying the company and continuing to spread the message of restoring hope and health to patients. If you are ready to take a huge leap forward in your practice, please join us.”

He adds, “We will have some exciting announcements and attendee-exclusive product deals shared at the event that you won’t want to miss.”

About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.

Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

ECO Health Conference in Boise, ID Offers $100 Off Tickets Until October 1st

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.