REP. WILLIAM BODDIE, JR. TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE WITH GEORGIA LABOR LEADERS TO HIGHLIGHT UNEMPLOYMENT CENTER CLOSURES

Labor Leaders from across Georgia will update residents on the closure of the Career Center in Augusta and the necessity to reopen to provide services.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative William Boddie, Jr., the Democratic candidate for Labor Commissioner, and several Georgia Labor Leaders, will hold a press conference Wednesday, September 29 at 10:30 am. The press conference will take place in front of the shuttered Department of Labor office in Augusta, giving press conference attendees the opportunity to discuss the status of the closures across the state, the effect that the continuum of closures has on Georgia's economy, and an update on the PRO Act and what it means for the safety of workers during and after the pandemic era.

What: Press conference updating residents of Augusta on the status of their local DOL Career Center and the impact the more than one-year closure has has had on residents and local businesses.

Who: Representative William Boddie, Jr. – Democratic candidate for Labor Commissioner and Labor Leaders from across the State of Georgia

When: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 10:30 am ET

Where: 601 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Visual Opportunities: Rep. William Boddie, Jr., closed/shuttered Dept of Labor Workforce Center in Augusta, Georgia Labor Leaders gathering to discuss the challenges of shuttered DOL services in Augusta and across the state.

###