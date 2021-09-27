PAM Studios Rome announces grand opening events in partnership with the Rome International Film Festival, Nov. 11-14
Latina-owned, state of the art production studio expanding Film/TV opportunities for underserved communities including empowerment of women & Latin filmmakers
Atlanta-based Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios, LLC, the first Latina-owned production company in Georgia, is excited to announce PAM Studios Rome has officially opened for business and will host its Grand Opening during the Rome International Film Festival, Nov. 11-14.
— PAM Studios Founder and CEO and RIFF Sponsor Maria Guerra-Stoll
This is PAM’s first satellite studio of several planned throughout the state. Located at 510 Broad Street, the 6,455 square-foot facility is in historic downtown Rome. The city provides a natural backlot of mountains and streams, as well as a historic town with intriguing architecture. The recently renovated historic, two-story building in downtown Rome offers unique production and office space with two sound studios.
“My desire to found PAM Studios has to inspire women and minorities to dream big...and the ROME International Film Festival is the perfect environment to show my dreams are becoming a reality,” said PAM Studios Founder and CEO and RIFF Sponsor Maria Guerra-Stoll. “It’s important to promote dignified roles for underrepresented cultures in front of and behind the camera if we are to change the narrative. Through great storytelling, we hope to educate viewers by accurately portraying and showcasing cultures that are traditionally misinterpreted.”
PAM Studios’ initial slate of productions include partnerships with:
● 40 Akerz & a Brew: Reality television series with award-winning, hip-hop group Nappy Roots. A group of rappers go on a cross-cultural journey through rural America while building a craft brewery from the ground up. RIFF attendees will be the first to have the opportunity to view the show pilot on Nov. 12. And the event will be followed by a block party with two of the members of Nappy Roots and show characters, Scales and Skinny Deville.
● The Savory Life: Lifestyle show that spotlights multi-cultural influences on today's events, entertainment, interior design and cuisine shared by Nirjary Desai, celebrity event planner and designer with a polycultural background. RIFF attendees will tour the new PAM Studios Rome and view The Savory Life tv series set, as well as experience multicultural cuisine. Tours will transpire on Nov. 14 throughout the day.
To learn more about the 18th Annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 11 - 14., please visit www.riffga.com. For more information about PAM Studios Rome, upcoming film and television productions, or to rent the facility, please visit www.pam-studios.com.
