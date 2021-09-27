Attorney General Donovan Responds to Facebook’s Decision to Pause Development of “Instagram Kids”

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, (802) 828-3171

After a letter sent by Attorney General T.J. Donovan and other attorneys general in May, Facebook today announced that it will pause its development of its Instagram app designed for children, “Instagram Kids.”

“This is welcomed news,” Attorney General Donovan said. “But I remain concerned about the negative impacts social media has on kids and adolescents. There is more work to be done by social media companies to protect children.”

A copy of Attorney General Donovan’s letter to Facebook can be found here.

Last modified: September 27, 2021