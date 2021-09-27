Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada appoints Allan Fogwill as incoming Chief Operating Officer
His diversified experience will aid PTAC in both its national and international endeavours.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) announced today that Allan Fogwill has been appointed new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, effective October 4, 2021. Reporting to the President & CEO, Dr. Soheil Asgarpour, Mr. Fogwill will be responsible for PTAC’s operations.
Mr. Fogwill is a business leader with more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, his background includes proven expertise focused on evolving energy policies, energy technology transitions, market analysis of energy sector activities and optimization processes.
Most recently, Mr. Fogwill was President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canadian Energy Research Institute, providing public interest analysis of economic and environmental impacts of energy projects. He worked previously for Union Gas and the Ontario Energy Board, and has also served as the Chair and CEO of the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance and the Canadian Gas Research Institute. He has a master’s degree in Natural Resources Management from Simon Fraser University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Saskatchewan.
In 25 years of operations, PTAC has grown to be a neutral non-profit facilitator of collaborative R&D and technology development, operating in partnership with all industry stakeholders to transform challenges into opportunities. PTAC effectively leverages financial resources and technical expertise through our proven model to able to support collaborative networks which reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, enhance environmental stewardship, and advance regulatory development.
Quotes:
“PTAC is excited to welcome Mr. Fogwill to the team. His diversified experience will aid PTAC in both its national and international endeavours and his background in research and development in the energy sector will contribute greatly to PTAC’s vision to help Canada become a global hydrocarbon energy technology leader.”
- Dr. Soheil Asgarpour, President & CEO
Learn more about PTAC at www.ptac.org.
