Clean Group Melbourne Integrates Touchpoint Sanitation As Part Of Their Commercial Cleaning Services

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, VIC based Clean Group Melbourne is pleased to announce that they have recently integrated touchpoint sanitation as part of their commercial cleaning services. This is in line with their goal of providing the best commercial cleaning Melbourne residents can experience.

Touchpoint sanitation is a deep cleaning process that removes the germs and viruses that linger on objects that are commonly used by members of the public, such as doorknobs, stair rails, counters, elevator buttons, switches, handles, levers and more. Clean Group Melbourne explains that a common janitorial cleaning service cleans visible dirt and dust — but fails to remove germs and viruses that cannot be seen by the naked eye. This is the reason why they have decided to include touchpoint sanitation as part of their commercial cleaning package, because it can kill 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria.

According to certain studies, a person touches about 300 surfaces every 30 minutes. This is one of the reasons why viruses like Covid-19 can easily spread from one place to another. Touchpoint sanitation aims to solve this problem by sanitising, disinfecting and deodorising objects that are frequently touched. Experts recommend conducting regular touchpoint cleaning to keep public spaces Covid-19 free. Touchpoint sanitation, however, is a complex process that cannot easily be done by people with no prior knowledge and experience in professional cleaning. It requires the use of strong disinfectants and other chemicals, as well as modern equipment and tools, to ensure total sanitation. Fortunately, Clean Group Melbourne decided to include touchpoint sanitation as part of their professional commercial cleaning service.

The company explains that several studies have already proven that germs and viruses can easily spread through physical touch. They add that strong and effective cleansers are needed for this purpose, and touchpoint sanitation is the best way to keep public or communal spaces Covid-19 free.

In addition to this, touchpoint sanitation has been employed in hospitals all over the world because health care professionals understand the importance of preventing the spread of disease from one patient to another. The same idea applies to workplaces and commercial spaces. Since these areas are usually frequented by a lot of people, it is important to make sure they are safe from germs and viruses. Clean Group Melbourne ensures that touchpoint sanitation is included as part of their commercial cleaning services to provide the best result for their clients.

Clean Group Melbourne is a professional deep cleaning provider that offers a top-tier service to residential and commercial property owners in Melbourne and the surrounding areas. They are composed of a team of experienced, trained and customer-friendly professional cleaners who are committed to creating a virus-free environment for their community. They also provide commercial cleaning in Melbourne VIC for businesses that need to decontaminate their premises from Covid-19. Notably, they are one of the few commercial cleaners in the area that offer Covid-19 cleaning services.

As noted on their website, Clean Group Melbourne strictly follows three criteria in order to maintain the quality of their cleaning services. First, they only use eco-friendly detergents and cleaning products that are safe not only for the environment but for people and pets as well. Second, all of their technicians are trained to use the latest cleaning equipment and technology in order to achieve the best results. Third, they give high priority to the safety of not only their customers but also their staff. They make sure that all of their staff undergo background checks and drug tests, and they also conduct training in both the hands-on and classroom style.

Many will be pleased to learn that Clean Group Melbourne is fully licensed, bonded and insured. They are committed to providing their clients with an outstanding service that is not only efficient but also safe. Their ultimate goal is to give all their customers peace of mind that their properties are in good hands.

Those looking for a company that provides professional cleaning services in Melbourne and the surrounding areas may contact Clean Group Melbourne through their office hotline. Alternatively, customers who are looking for the best office cleaning in Melbourne may visit Clean Group Melbourne's website to learn more about their wide range of professional cleaning services.

