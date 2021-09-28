WAYNESBORO ELECTED OFFICIALS HOST “MEET & GREET” LISTENING SESSION WITH LABOR COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE WILLIAM BODDIE, JR

WAYNESBORO ELECTED OFFICIALS HOST “MEET & GREET” LISTENING SESSION FEATURING LABOR COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE WILLIAM BODDIE, JR

State Rep. William Boddie, Jr., Democratic candidate for Labor Commissioner at local Coffee House on Tuesday, September 28, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm ET.

WAYNESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative Gloria Frazier (District 126) and Vice-Mayor James “Chick” Jones (Waynesboro) will host a meet and greet/listening tour event featuring William Boddie, Jr,, the Democratic candidate for Labor Commissioner, on Tuesday, September 28 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm ET.

What: Meet and Greet opportunity for Waynesboro residents to meet Labor Commissioner candidate William Boddie, Jr.

Who: State Representative Gloria Frazier (District 126); Waynesboro Vice Mayor James “Chick” Jones; Representative William Boddie, Jr. – Democratic

candidate for Labor Commissioner.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Where: Soulbean Coffee House, 106 E 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830

Visual Opportunities: Representatives Frazier and Boddie, with Vice-Mayor Jones, engaging with Waynesboro residents in conversations on his priorities and plans for the Department of Labor and the State of Georgia.