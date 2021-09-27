Business Council Board to Meet in Casper Sept 30th

The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will consider one Business Ready Community (BRC) funding request from the City of Torrington during its regular quarterly meeting in Casper at the Sharon J. Nichols Auditorium at the McMurry Career Studies Center at Casper College (125 College Drive).

The City of Torrington is requesting a $3 million BRC grant and $3 million BRC loan to construct a feed mill, warehouse, and retail store for M Lazy Heart on 12 acres of land in the city-owned Eastside Industrial Park. Other matters of business include consideration of adoption of Broadband Development Grant Program rules, a contract with the Wyoming Women's Business Center, and WBC FY21 Q4 financials.

r to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. Please state your name and the topic you wish to address. For anyone interested in participating, listening, and/or watching remotely, you can join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 295704768 . To call into the meeting, dial 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799. If you wish to speak during the meeting, please send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. Please state your name and the topic you wish to address.

ABOUT BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT APPLICATIONS

The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full board.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.

SLIB will make final decisions on BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on Oct. 7.

One BRC project is being considered at the Sept. 30 board meeting:

Business Committed

The City of Torrington is requesting a $3 million BRC grant and $3 million BRC loan to construct a feed mill, warehouse, and reta il store for M Lazy Heart on 12 acres of land in the city-owned Eastside Industrial Park.

The proposed feed mill will have the capacity to grind, mix or pellet 65,000 tons of feed per year using a semi-automated system. The company is also looking at obtaining federal licenses to mix and manufacture Type B medicated feeds. A facility of this size with advanced technology does not currently exist in Wyoming.

----

WBC board and staff also will conduct a joint work session with ENGAGE on Friday, Oct 1, beginning at 8 a.m. at Art321 at 321 W Midwest Ave in Casper. No action on matters of public business will be taken and public comments will not be accepted. ENGAGE is comprised of next-generation individuals aged 18 to 35 who care about Wyoming, whether they’re a life-long resident, new to the state, or living elsewhere throughout the world. The group is actively working to connect and improve the future of Wyoming's communities through economic growth and diversification, community revitalization and enhancement, civic engagement, lobbying and policy, and any other means that will strengthen the quality of life and longevity of our state. ENGAGE is holding a summit on Oct. 1 and 2 in Casper, open to anyone 18 to 35 years old interested in "Creating Our Wyoming." Learn more about the summit here

Community , Business