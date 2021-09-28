KIDStherapyfinder.com to Launch Comprehensive Website focused on Child and Teen Mental Health Services

The launch is set to take place on October 1st, 2021.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIDSTherapyFinder.com is pleased to announce the upcoming release of its brand-new website and resource for child and teen mental health services across the United States.KIDSTherapyFinder.com is a free online initiative of resources and information to help parents find the help they need and the care their children deserve. Parents can access the website’s local business directory, to quickly find and connect with top-rated pediatric mental health professionals, such as therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, other related wellness providers, therapeutic schools, and residential treatment programs for children and teens in need of mental health support.KIDSTherapyFinder.com is founded and managed by Michelle Rigg, LCSW, a Registered Play Therapist, who boasts a Master’s degree in Social Work and over 25 years of experience working with children and their families in a variety of settings.What sets KIDSTherapyFinder.com apart from other online mental health resources for families are four key distinguishing factors:1. A comprehensive directory of specialty therapeutic providers across the U.S. (with an upcoming expansion to the UK), solely focused on children and teens.2. Endorsed by a prestigious panel of child experts from varied pediatric fields, professional focus, and notoriety, who answer questions submitted through the website from parents about their most pressing challenges related to child-rearing.3. The website is developed and maintained by a licensed social worker who recognized a need to provide a robust digital platform to make mental health and wellness resources for parents more accessible.4. User-friendly, and easily navigated on desktop or mobile, with advanced filtering for provider searches, including insurance, issue, language, age, keyword, and location of services (telehealth, in-home, or agency setting).“Throughout my career as a social worker, I knew there was a need to create a simple, yet effective solution to connect families to top providers and resources in their community,” Ms. Rigg says. “Technology has allowed us to create a platform to share information in real-time without the reliance on collecting potentially outdated contacts from business cards, brochures and lists. At a time when the ongoing global pandemic has led to a growing concern for children’s mental health, anxiety and depression in children and teens is on the rise, and services are changing to more virtual support, we felt the urgency to launch this project with advanced, relevant features, and resources for parents desperately seeking professional support for their family.”KIDStherapyfinder.com views the website as a community; one that respects and brings together diverse families and providers, who are both needed and valued in this community. The company partners with both therapeutic service providers and vendors selling products for children and teens with therapeutic needs, by providing a simple, affordable way to advertise and expand online visibility.For more information about KIDSTherapyFinder.com, please visit www.KIDStherapyfinder.com About KIDSTherapyFinder.comThe mission of KIDSTherapyFinder.com is to support families needing access to mental health resources, including quality therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, treatment programs, and therapeutic schools. Through the reputable resources included on the website, KIDSTherapyFinder.com aims to help eliminate unresponsive inquiries, inadequate referrals, and poor matches which creates undue stress and frustration for parents.