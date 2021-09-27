The Baby Army project is built through the Binance Smart Chain on the BEP20 $BARMY token.

BABY ARMY : Be Part Of Our Army And Make A Difference

PRE-SALE is

@DxSale

On October 5th at 15:00 UTC.

Soft Cap: 150 Bnb

Hard Cap: 300 Bnb

Min Contribution: 0.1 Bnb

Max Contribution: 2 Bnb

PRESALE WHITELIST SPOT

Launch On PCS : October 6th

BabyArmy is inspired from a way to help solve the current crisis many women face in Afghanistan due to the new Taliban rules. They combine both charity-driven purpose of the project with the prized system function to give their charitable investors unlimited opportunities through their prized system.



New Concept Meme Token is Here! Stand a chance to win rewards up to $15,000 through $BARMY on Binance smart chain

$BARMY - Army Buff

The Baby Army project is built through the Binance Smart Chain on the BEP20 $BARMY token. The Army Buff is a reward pool that is constantly filled with funds rewards from 3% buy transactions, 5% sell transaction, 10% transfer between $BARMY holders. Every week they’ll host a lucky pool from the accumulated prized funds. The wonderful thing is that the prized funds will grow in size each week and the winner could end up winning $15,000 just for holding the $BARMY token (T&C apply).

In addition, they have great rewards for their charitable investors as well which include:

-Weekly Giveaway

Each week they will be giving away a ROG 5 phone to a random BabyArmy holder.

-Monthly Tournament

They will host monthly PUBGM tournaments via their telegram group voice chat with prizes up to $5,000 for the winner.

-Holiday Ticket

Weekly giveaways will include holiday tickets to the lucky winner destination of choice.

$BARMY- United Army Potion

The fundamental purpose of $BARMY token is the United Army Potion. The community-driven, interactive De-Fi token pours % (1% from each buy transaction, 2% from each sell transaction) charity distribution into the United Army Potions Wallet. This United Army Potion will be utilized to fund primarily for major charity to support and protect women rights all over the world.

They are currently supporting the Women for Afghan Women (http://womenforafghanwomen.org), the largest non-government Afghan women’s right in the world. As times grows by, they plan to reach more charity organizations to fulfill their duty as a charitable company to help those in needs.

$BARMY- Redistribution to Holders, Auto LP, Auto burn

Baby Army token also has necessary functions such as auto burn and auto liquidity to maintain the price of the token, as well as retribution to holders to reward their loyal holders with more $BARMY token.

Baby Army Roadmap

The Baby Army project was built by sincere and transparent developers that have invested heavily on marketing to hit 5000 members right before they launch, only with huge exciting marketing and roadmap ahead for their community. Upcoming milestones include:

Smart Contract Audit: A complete Dessert Finance Audit is completed right before presale, while Certik Audit has their audits ongoing for security & peace of mind of its users.

CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko Listing: Complete data along with current pricing will be available on world-renowned token tracking platforms CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Celebrities and Influencers Support: Heavily inspired from several influencers around the world, the token has reached out to different community to make their presence known.

$BARMY Token Sale

Powered by its BEP20 $BARMY, this community driven-token will be available on the PancakeSwap. There are a total of 1 quadrillion $BARMY, 70% of the token will be fulfilled through the Presale of 300 Hardcap. The rest of the tokens got locked for marketing. Along with this, the $BARMY tokenomic have a unique tax system. Every buy will be taxed 8% and every sell has a 13% tax, this is to empower the marketing and development of the platform.

Check out more about Baby Army here:

https://www.babyarmy.io/

Telegram | Instagram| Twitter

Media Contact

Company – Baby Army

Contact Email: andy@babyarmy.io