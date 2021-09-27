Submit Release
Sri Lankan Navy Attacks Tamils in Sri lanka - Appeal to UN Resident Coordinator to Protect Tamils by a Parliamentarian

MANNAR, SRI LANKA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an urgent letter to UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, Member of Parliament Charles Nirmalanathan, urged her to protect Tamils, especially Tamil fishermen, from attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to the letter, the attack took place on September 24th around 11:00 pm in a place called Vankalipadu in Mannar, in the Northern Province. Two fishermen were returning from their work was attacked by two Navy officers in civilian cloths.

"The Grama Sevaka (GS) of that area Mr. Prince Yut Prinston Lembard intervened and check with the Navy officers about their identity and for the reason for the attack. At this time these two Navy officers and about ten Navy officers in uniform from the nearby Navy camp surrounded the Grama Sevaka and attacked him. The Grama Sevaka is in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries" continued the letter.

"When the two fishermen who were attacked by the Navy, went to the Police Station to file a complaint, Police not only refused to register the complaint against the Navy officers, they arrested the two fishermen", continued the letter.

"Situation is tense and Tamil civilians in the area are nervous about their security after this incident, especially about the Navy camp situated nearby. Since we have no faith in the neutrality of the police officers, I am writing to inform you of this incident to take any steps to protect Tamil civilians, especially fishermen, from the Navy" concludes the letter.

September 26, 2021

Ms. Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
UN Resident Coordinator,
Sri Lanka

Dear Ms. Hanaa Singer-Hamdy,

I am writing to inform you about an attack by the Sri Lankan Navy in civilian clothes on Tamil fishermen in Mannar in the Northern Province.

Two navy officers in civilian clothes attacked two Tamil fishermen returning from their work on September 24 around 11:00 pm in a place called Vankalipadu in Mannar.

The Grama Sevaka (GS) of that area Mr. Prince Yut Prinston Lembard intervened and check with the Navy officers about their identity and for the reason for the attack. At this time these two Navy officers and about ten Navy officers in uniform from the nearby Navy camp surrounded the Grama Sevaka and attacked him. The Grama Sevaka is in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

When the two fishermen who were attacked by the Navy, went to the Police Station to file a complaint, Police not only refused to register the complaint against the Navy officers, they arrested the two fishermen.

Situation is tense and Tamil civilians in the area are nervous about their security after this incident, especially about the Navy camp situated nearby. Since we have no faith in the neutrality of the police officers, I am writing to inform you of this incident to take any steps to protect Tamil civilians, especially fishermen, from the Navy.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

Mr. Charles Nirmalanathan
Member of Parliament

