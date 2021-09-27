Boscola Announces State Funding for the Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs for Veteran Outreach Programs

Bethlehem − September 27, 2021 − Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that the Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs has been awarded a $20,000 state grant from the Commonwealth’s Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) to provide outreach services to veterans of Northampton County.

“Ensuring our veterans, who sacrificed so much of themselves to protect our freedoms, have access to the benefits and programs available to them is critical,” Senator Boscola stated. “This state funding will assist the Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs in providing the outreach necessary to ensure veterans are connected with these benefits and programs.”

Statewide up to $150,000 in grant funding was available for new, innovative, or expanded programs or services provided by County Directors of Veterans Affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The grant funding was focused on two areas of emphasis: veterans’ outreach and veterans’ courts. The Northampton County Office of Veterans Affairs was one of nine county offices to be awarded funding.

The Veterans’ Trust Fund is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), which is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the Commonwealth. The state funding comes primarily from Pennsylvanians who selected to make a voluntary $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID, or a motor vehicle registration. Additionally, residents may make tax-deductible donations online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or via mail to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.

For more information about the Veterans’ Trust Fund, visit www.vtf.pa.gov; the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, visit https://www.dmva.pa.gov/ or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

# # #