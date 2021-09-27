Forensic Document Examiner Invited as Expert
Docufraud Canada Examiner Welcomed as Document Expert on CP24 Panel Discussion
Whenever we see a change in technology we see a corresponding change in the way dishonest individuals attempt to deceive others”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada announces our Senior Forensic Document Examiner Dr. Shabnam Preet Kaur had been invited to take part in a panel discussion for CP24 News in Toronto.
The topic of discussion was to discuss Ontario’s impending issuance of vaccine passports and their 2 stage roll-out. Controversy to the roll-out and the topic of forgery has been a hot news issue after stories of other jurisdictions arresting individuals attempting to cross international borders with fraudulent proof of vaccination. In fact, Canada Border Services recently announced the detection and apprehension of 135 fraudulent vaccine passports or proof of vaccination certificates from individuals attempting to cross into Canada from the USA.
Along with 3 other guests, Dr. Kaur a forensic document examiner was asked to provide her expertise on the topic. Further discussion was conducted on the matter of digital alteration of QR codes and their eventual transition from Pdf generated proof of vaccination letters.
The detection of digitally altered documents have become increasingly challenging due to more and more sophisticated software programs that can be utilized. To foil such attempts and to detect altered documents or embedded signatures, Dr. Kaur employs sophisticated image processing software of her own.
While attempts of deception are becoming more and more brazen, Docufraud Canada is maintaining its expertise to stay one step ahead of those who attempt to gain advantage over others. As such, we stive to utilize all of the available tools to provide the latest in cutting edge detection of fraudulent documents such as vaccine certificates.
Docufraud Canada employs fully accredited examiners who are specialists in handwriting analysis, signature verification and the examination of altered documents. The trust given to us in these matters is of utmost importance not only to our clients but for the court to render an impartial verdict. We have assisted investigations and have provided evidence to various Police agencies and regulatory bodies across Canada. Our role is to provide clarity to their investigation with an impartial view toward the evidence before us.
About Docufraud Canada:
We are a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere certified and court appointed forensic examiners. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized across Canada, India and the U.S.A. In addition, our forensic reports have also been accepted and recognized by the courts in Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Lebanon, Turks and Caicos, Iran, Pakistan, Poland, Tanzania and others.
