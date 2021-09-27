Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 800 Block of V Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:25 am, the victims were seated and standing outside of a vehicle at the listed location. A suspect brandished a handgun and shot multiple times striking one of the victim’s vehicle. The victims were not injured. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/tHdE4uqwZLk

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

