New Hampshire’s Pheasant Season Opens October 1

CONTACT: Karen Bordeau: (603) 744-5470 Dan Bergeron: (603) 271-1126 September 27, 2021

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s hunting season for pheasants gets underway on October 1 and continues through December 31. This fall 11,475 adult ring-necked pheasants will be stocked in all 10 counties with an average of 140 pheasants per site.

The pheasant program relies heavily on cooperative relationships between landowners and the bird hunters who are permitted to use these private lands for hunting. Hunters should always respect the land and property owner’s privacy and safety wherever pheasant stocking and hunting are permitted.

ALL pheasant-stocking sites will be closed to pheasant hunting until noon on in-season stocking days which are the first three Thursdays and Fridays in October, 2021: October 7-8, October 14-15, and October 21-22. All stocking will be completed by October 22.

The pheasant-stocking site in Milford on land owned by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will no longer be stocked with birds due to safety concerns and the loss of available habitat. Hunters should investigate nearby sites in the towns of Mont Vernon and Lyndeborough.

The full list of towns to be stocked, including road names, can be viewed by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/pheasant.html. Printed location lists are also available at NH Fish and Game headquarters and regional offices.

“Please keep safety top of mind and wear hunter orange, control your firearm muzzle, and know where your hunting partners are at all times,” said Fish and Game’s Small Game and Pheasant Project Leader Karen Bordeau. “Shoot only within your zone of fire, maintain control of hunting dogs, and take the time to thank landowners. Your hunting ethics on their property in conjunction with your thoughtfulness will help keep these private lands open for hunting.”

Fish and Game asks hunters to refrain from training dogs at release sites during the two days prior to October 1. Dog training flushes pheasants from release sites, often onto posted property or other areas not suitable for hunting.

Pheasant hunters must purchase a $31 pheasant license, in addition to the regular New Hampshire hunting license or non-resident New Hampshire small game license. Licenses can be purchased at www.huntnh.com or from any Fish and Game license agent. Pheasants are purchased exclusively with revenues from the sale of pheasant licenses.

All pheasant hunters are urged to follow these basic safety guidelines:

Wear hunter orange on your head, back and chest.

Control your firearm muzzle at all times.

Always wear safety glasses.

Know where your hunting partners are at all times.

Shoot only within your zone of fire.

Be sure of your target and what is beyond.

Always keep your hunting dog under control.

For more information on hunting in New Hampshire, including online license and permit sales, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting.