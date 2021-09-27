VA request for information on proposed rule change published in Federal Register on character of discharge

Sep. 27, 2021, 02:14:00 PM

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is modifying benefit eligibility regulations for discharges considered “dishonorable” and seeks information to assist in crafting the new framework.

“If enacted, the new rule will modify existing regulations governing VA character of discharge determinations to update and clarify the regulatory bars to benefits.” said Acting Under Secretary for Benefits Thomas Murphy.

This change will make more Veterans eligible to receive benefits.

The first public virtual listening session is Oct. 5 to seek feedback. The second session will be held Oct. 6. Each meeting will start at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at or before 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Virtual check-in will begin at 8 a.m.

Interested parties are encouraged to sign up and may submit written comments, including data and research, if unable to attend.

The virtual listening sessions will be held as WebEx events and will be open to the public to listen on a first come, first served basis.

Contact CODRegistration.VBACO@va.gov for information about the meeting and registering to speak or listen. Virtual attendance will be limited to the maximum allowed by WebEx.

Written comments on this request for information must be received by VA on or before Oct. 12. The request for information was published in the Federal Register Sept. 9.

Comments must be submitted through Regulations.gov and will be available for public viewing, inspection or copies.

