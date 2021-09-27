Troop F Weekly Report 09-20 to 09-26-21

Incident Type: OAS / warrant

Date: 9/22/2021

Town: grand isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Grand Isle and observed a man he suspected did not have a valid driver’s license. After confirming his license was suspended, Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle. The man stated he was on his way to sell a snowmobile and needed to drive for the sale. The man also had warrants for failing to appear in court for theft and criminal mischief charges. The man was issued a criminal summons for OAS and was arrested on the warrants; he posted bail from Caribou PD.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/23/2021

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was driving south on Interstate 95, Houlton, and came upon a disabled vehicle. He stopped to check the driver and she stated she had run out of gas. Tr. Castonguay conducted a license query on the driver and found she had a suspended driver’s license and two warrants. The woman was issued a criminal summons for OAS. The following day, Waterville PD called stating the vehicle the woman was driving was stolen from their town and was just being reported. Tr. Castonguay is working with Waterville PD to recover the car.

Incident Type: medical

Date: 9/24/2021

Town: MARS HILL

Trooper: LT. HARRIS

Brief Synopsis: Lt. Harris was in Mars Hill and heard the ambulance being dispatched to Main Street for a woman bleeding from an unknown leg wound. Lt. Harris located the woman sitting in her vehicle bleeding profusely from her leg. Lt. Harris applied his tourniquet to her upper thigh area and stopped the bleeding. The ambulance arrived and transported her to the hospital in Presque Isle.

Incident Type: HIGHWAY DEDICATION

Date: 9/24/2021

Town: HOULTON

Trooper: DET. GLENN STRANGE

Brief Synopsis: The unveiling of the dedication sign for Det. Glenn Strange, who died October 17, 1997, as a result of injuries sustained during an arrest of a drunk driver a few days earlier was occurred in Houlton. The sign is located near the Troop F headquarters and extends one mile north to the Houlton/Littleton town lines. An unexpected twist, that was unknown to planners when determining the location for the sign, is that the northern sign is placed in the area where Detective. Strange tragically died. Detective Strange had completed a 25-year career as a teacher in Houlton and had begun a second career as a Trooper starting in 1994. A great turnout of family, friends and area law enforcement were on hand for the unveiling and paying tribute to his ultimate sacrifice and the impact Detective Strange made on his community.

Incident Type: Vehicle Theft

Date: 9/20/2021

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: Tr. Barnard

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard took a complaint of a stolen vehicle in Oakfield. A local man reported leaving his vehicle in a church parking lot, with the key in it, and returned later to find it stolen. The vehicle was entered into NCIC and was discovered at a local towing company’s lot after they had been called to remove it from a farmer’s property. The vin number on the vehicle was run by law enforcement after the towing company had requested a check on the vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Incident Type: TRAINING

Date: 9/20/2021

Town: MCJA

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon spent the week of 9-20-21 in Bangor for phase 2 of Accident Reconstructionist training.

Incident Type: TRAINING

Date: 9/20/2021

Town: houlton

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines spent the week of 9-20-21 as a Firearms Instructor for department ranges in Houlton.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/22/2021

Town: smyrna

Trooper: Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier received a report of a stolen ATV from a residence in Smyrna. A File 1 was issued, and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 9/22/2021

Town: houlton

Trooper: tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia arrested a 60-year-old Patten man on a Failure to Appear warrant after the man turned himself in at the Troop F Barracks. The man was bailed from the barracks.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/23/2021

Town: mars hill

Trooper: cpl. casavant