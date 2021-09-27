Governor Ducey Announces Louis Dettorre As Commissioner Of The Arizona Department Of Real Estate

Dettorre Will Succeed Commissioner Judy Lowe, One Of The Longest-Serving Leaders In Governor Ducey’s Administration

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Louis Dettorre, Deputy Commissioner of the Arizona Department of Real Estate, to serve as Commissioner of the Department upon Judy Lowe’s retirement from Arizona state service.

“Louis Dettorre has been an invaluable leader at the Arizona Department of Real Estate for years now,” Governor Ducey said. “He has experience in legislative affairs, communications, operations and as the second in command at the department. I’m confident that he has all the tools needed to fill Commissioner Lowe’s big shoes. The work of Judy and her team has been instrumental in attracting people to Arizona. I’m grateful for her dedication to preserving Arizona’s reputation as the best place to live and raise a family. We will miss her, but I’m eager to work with Commissioner Dettorre and pick up where Judy left off.”

Judy Lowe will leave her position on October 15, 2021 to join the Tucson Association of Realtors and Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona as Vice President of Operations. She has served as Commissioner of the Arizona Department of Real Estate since 2009. Prior to her appointment, she was the President and owner of Realty Executives Southern Arizona, working in various areas of real estate, including commercial, residential, land, new home sales, relocation and corporate services. She was formerly an owner of Coldwell Banker Success Realty Arizona.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Commissioner of the Department,” Dettorre said. “Commissioner Lowe was an exceptional leader for the past decade-plus, and I’m fortunate that she passed down much of her wisdom to me and the rest of the team. We have a great team and I’m excited for the road ahead.”

Dettorre was promoted to Deputy Commissioner by Commissioner Lowe in 2016. Prior to his promotion, he served as Assistant Commissioner of Operations and Legislative Affairs since 2013. Before that, he was the Legislative Liaison and Public Information Officer at the Department of Real Estate from 2012 to 2013, while also serving in the same role for the Department of Financial Institutions from 2012 to 2015.

While serving as Deputy Commissioner for the Arizona Department of Real Estate, Dettorre managed the operations including government affairs, auditing, investigations, strategic planning and accounting. He developed and managed the department’s multi-fund budget, consistently generating agency savings and was the designated legislative liaison to the State Legislature, proposing legislation, drafting amendments and serving as the point of contact for legislators.

Dettorre received his BA in Communications and a Minor in Business Administration from the University of Dubuque, his MPA from Arizona State University, and a Leadership and Management certificate from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.

###