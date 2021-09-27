Paper Pigments Market Is Expected To Grow USD 20.43 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current analysis of Reports and Data, the paper pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. The global paper pigments market was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. The paper pigments are used to color and fill the paper. These pigments are also used in high-quality label papers; premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high-speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers.
Increasing demand for packaging boards for the manufacture of corrugated boxes. Due to the low proliferation of technology and less stringent environmental regulations in the region, APAC is showing growth in this market. Some of the restraints which affect the market growth of paper pigments market such as recycling paper have enormous effects on the environment, the using of raw materials has a negative impact on the environment and growing digitalization has a major impact on the paper industry, imposing a serious threat to paper usage.
The key players contributing to the market growth are Imerys, Omya AG, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira, The Chemours Company, and Thiele Kaolin Company.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Paper pigments market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 7.1 % and 7.3% CAGR, respectively.
The coated segment was valued at 5.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at the largest rate of 7.5%. Need for superior quality paper is the primary factor contributing to the market growth of this product segment
The paper pigments market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to more use of paper in healthcare, personal care, home care, and retail industries for paper packaging applications.
The coated paper segment is the fastest and largest growing segment during the forecast period, and this is due to high growth in commercial printing and packaging industry.
The main segmentation of paper pigments market is done based on type, application, and region. Each segment has its subsegments, which are driving the market up to 2026.
Calcium carbonate market segment dominates the market during the forecast period because it is less expensive and enables brighter paper.
The factors which are restraining the growth of the paper pigments market are the environmental issues and recycling paper and growing digitalization affecting the paper industry; hence, the paper pigments market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global paper pigments market based on type, application, and region:
By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Calcium Carbonate
Kaolin
Titanium dioxide
Clay
Others
By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Uncoated paper
Coated paper
Plastics
Inks
Others
By Region (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Increased Paper Use Across Health Care, Personal Care.
3.2. Increasing Demand For Packaging Industry
3.3. High Demand Sustainable And Recyclable Products
3.4. Worldwide Uses Of Paper In Different Applications
Continue…
Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.
