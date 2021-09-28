3DuxDesign Gets Honored in Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation By Design Awards for Re-Imagining STEAM Education
Celebrating 10 years of Innovation by Design, the 2021 honorees include nearly 600 projects, products, and services from Nike, Verizon, Microsoft, and others.FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3DuxDesign, a STEM and project-based learning company, was recognized in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards 2021 as an honorable mention for its architectural modeling system designed for K-8 students and classrooms.
The 10th anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognizes people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.
Developed and co-founded 4 years ago by then-teen siblings, Ayana and Ethan Klein, the 3DuxDesign architectural modeling system features an assortment of geometric forms and connectors engineered to fit most corrugated material. Designed to transform ordinary repurposed shipping boxes into tools for STEM learning, the 3DuxDesign modeling system makes high quality STEM education accessible to all children. The architecture sets and associated online design challenges encourage learners both at home and in school to utilize diverse skill sets, blending the arts and humanities with science, math, and modern technology to design solutions to real-world problems through imaginative play.
“3DuxDesign inspires the next generation to innovate for positive change in pursuit of a career that can create real impact,” says co-founder Ayana. “I’ve learned first-hand how much more engaging STEM learning can be when softened by the arts, design, and creative play. And, I’ve seen how we can empower youth when we offer learners around the world a platform to share their cultures, their communities, and their ideas for how we can create a better world.”
Over the past two years, the 3DuxDesign team has been building the Global Futures Design Lab, an online platform and Student Project Showcase with the goal to empower youth by creating a space for student voices and ideas. This initiative was designed to transition between remote and live learning settings that allow learners to continue their makerspace projects regardless of location and obviates the need for shared materials for COVID-19 safety.
“Design is not just a beauty contest,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “It’s something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design.”
3DuxDesign was an honoree in the student category alongside high-level design programs like MIT Media Lab, Milu, Carbostone, Future Interfaces Group - Carnegie Mellon University, California College of the Arts, IIT Institute of Design, and several others. The company will continue its mission to provide learners endless opportunities to create and integrate STEM learning in their classrooms.
To see the complete list of honorees, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2021
ABOUT 3DUXDESIGN
3DuxDesign is a family-owned and operated business based in Connecticut, designed to help learners explore STEM, arts, and humanities with makerspace architectural kits. Based on design thinking and engineering concepts, 3DuxDesign resources are optimal for schools, after-school programs, inventor clubs, and all learners alike. Students will learn to build architectural models, create entire communities, or prototype inventions that build and present solutions to real-world challenges.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
Marci Klein
3DuxDesign
+1 203-522-3523
email us here