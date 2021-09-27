1907Water Showcases New Zealand Heritage With Artist Partnership for New Range of Sparkling Water in Glass Bottles

Artist FLOX peers through the custom label she created for 1907Water's new range of sparkling water

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular New Zealand water brand 1907Water is debuting new glass bottles for its sparkling artesian line on November 1st. To celebrate the release 1907Water is partnering with local New Zealand artist FLOX to design artwork for the bottles that will showcase New Zealand and its art to the world. The new addition is in keeping with the brand's focus on being environmentally conscious without sacrificing affordability for the consumer.As a New Zealand brand, 1907Water is proud to collaborate with fellow New Zealanders. 1907Water founder Dion Mortimer said about the collaboration, “When we first began discussions around adding a glass range to our portfolio, we knew we wanted an artistic flair to the label. FLOX immediately sprung to mind as her art best represents New Zealand and its native landscape. Our family has always been drawn to her work and this collaboration was particularly special to us, not only showcasing New Zealand to the international markets we serve but to also support a local New Zealand artist.”Hayley King, known as FLOX, was chosen to be the water company’s inaugural artist for her beautiful works that highlight the native flora and fauna of Aotearoa (that’s Maori for New Zealand!) The custom artwork for 1907Water’s sparkling line incorporates the native North Island Kōkako bird perched amongst Puriri and Kauri trees — the use of the Kokako is a nod to Polynesian mythology and the Legend of Maui. “I wanted this label to really celebrate Aotearoa as I know it’s destined for the overseas market. What better way for a product to stand out from the crowd than to showcase the unique flora and fauna of its country of origin,” King said of her design. The creative process begins with Hayley sketching concepts into her iPad followed by hand-cutting then hand-painting stencils of each individual element. She then digitizes each piece of art into Photoshop where the individual layers are assembled together for the final artwork. From gallery to grocery, Hayley's philosophy has always been about, “making art for the people and making art accessible.” Available in both 350 and 750 ml bottles, the FLOX-designed products will be online from mid-October, with select grocery stores and eateries across Los Angeles launching November 1st.Partnering exclusively with LA Distributing to launch in California marks 1907Water's first foray into the convenience and on-premise channels. Founded in 2012, LA Distributing has quickly become the go-to DSD for many powerhouse new-age beverage and snack brands in Greater Los Angeles. "The water category continues to expand with evolving functionality and premiumization. 1907 has built a loyal following with its high-quality water and convenient packaging. This partnership with famous NZ artist FLOX is bringing something different to the shelf that makes you want to grab a bottle to take a closer look" says Richard Medina, LA Distributing Founder, and CEO.With 1907Water’s sparkling water line getting the glass treatment first, a still water offering is on the horizon for early 2022. Their naturally high alkaline still water product will continue to be bottled in 100% RPET which means that no new or ‘virgin’ plastic is being used or created. They simply collect and recycle what is already in the system to create their bottles. The brand’s outer cases and 'Bag in Box’ bulk option are both made from 80% recycled materials and are 100% recyclable. Earlier this year 1907Water also expanded into the home delivery market making it even easier to interact directly with consumers.For more information, including details on how to subscribe to 1907Water’s at-home delivery service, and for the latest updates, please visit www.1907water.com . Follow 1907Water on Instagram at @1907water and Facebook at www.facebook.com/1907water About 1907Water:1907Water is New Zealand’s premier alkaline* water brand. One of the last family-owned companies, they bottle their products at the source in New Zealand. The water comes from an artesian source located deep underground that is free from contamination and pollutants. Naturally-occurring magnesium, sodium, and calcium result in the smooth taste and feel that makes the brand a favorite in American supermarkets. 1907Water can be found both locally and internationally in the Pacific Islands, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and across the United States. It currently can be found at most high-end natural grocery stores and online at 1907water.com *Please note the addition of CO2 reduces the pH of the sparkling water, therefore it is the only product in the brands range that is not alkaline.

