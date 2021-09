New Literary Titan Award Winner Book The Unfakeable Code® is Making Waves in Several Book Categories Including Self-Help

"This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." Brian Tracy, Published Author

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE UNFAKEABLE CODE® - Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms. By Tony Jeton Selimi , Multi-Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author, and Consultant. Learn how to be true to yourself for a happier, less stressful , more authentic, and more successful way of living, leading, learning, and loving."This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr. John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute• A compelling guide to help anyone return to authentic living and the antidote to self-deception, low self-worth, and 'fake-it-till-you-make-it" culture. Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life, and heal those old emotional wounds.• Filled with clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle. Based on five life-enhancing principles.• A perfect gift book for anyone who is struggling, particularly post-pandemic, to re-learn how to be themselves and to become bold enough to try new things.• Tony Jeton Selimi is a highly-acclaimed cognition expert, speaker, and the #1 Bestselling author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, and others. He is available for an interview."A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." Marie DiamondStep forward a fresh new way to:• Handle judgments and rejections easily• Manage your negative self-talk• Stop being a people-pleaser• Use your emotions intelligently• Infuse your life with freedomThis inspiring book and winner of the Literary Titan Silver Award shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress, and willfully create an inspired destiny.About the AuthorBorn in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author, and cognition expert specialising in human behaviour, emotional intelligence, and leadership excellence.He co-created the documentary Living My Illusion and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically, and freely on their terms. Organisations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits, and overall employee wellbeing. He's been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX reaching over 100 million people.The Unfakeable Codeis available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author's website https://tonyselimi.com 224 pages, hardcoverISBN ‎ 978-3991073857Publication date: April 2021To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com , where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and other bookings, please contact Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +442078285005To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB