Clean Group Sydney Explains New Commercial Cleaning Process To Tackle COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, NSW based Clean Group Sydney would like to reach out to the wider public and share more details regarding their new Covid-19 commercial cleaning process. Their professional commercial cleaning services are designed to help business owners in Sydney achieve a neat, clean, hygienic and Covid-19 free workspace.

Clean Group Sydney’s Covid-19 commercial cleaning service is carried out in two simple steps. The first step involves following a standard cleaning procedure to clean up the dirt, dust and other debris present on all kinds of surfaces, including windows, walls, counters, floors, carpets and so on. The second step involves the deep cleaning and professional decontamination of all surfaces, killing up to 99.9% of all germs and viruses present within the service area.

Clean Group Sydney explains that the Covid-19 virus may be present on many office items, such as furniture, computer terminals, phones, door handles, rubbish bins and more. This is the reason why they use advanced cleaning tools and equipment, such as i-Mop scrubbers and HEPA multi-filtration vacuums, to provide the right degree of deep cleaning and disinfection. In addition, they also use a proprietary electrostatic virus shield disinfection technique to sanitise hard-to-reach areas. Given that these tools can be rather complicated to operate effectively, the company ensures that all of their cleaners have the training and experience required to fulfil their roles to perfection.

Clean Group Sydney is proud to offer the best commercial cleaning Sydney business owners can trust. In fact, their cleaning services are designed to kill germs, viruses and bacteria present throughout commercial buildings and other business establishments. Their professional cleaners can also work on all types of commercial properties, such as offices, warehouses, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, clubs, entertainment centers, shopping centers and more.

As noted on their website, Clean Group Sydney boasts more than 20 years of experience in providing fast and reliable cleaning services in the greater Sydney area. This experience is always in evidence when their team arrives to work on a customer’s property.

Furthermore, Clean Group Sydney explains that the price of their cleaning service depends on the area of the place to be cleaned, the number of hours that their cleaners need to complete the cleaning process, and all the specific tasks that the customer wishes to be done. Clean Group Sydney, however, assures property owners that the rates for their commercial cleaning services are some of the most competitive on the market.

Most importantly, Clean Group Sydney asserts that they prioritize the safety of both their customers and workers by mandating the use of masks, shields, gloves and other personal protective gear. They also follow a strict set of occupational safety and health protocols to protect their staff from contracting Covid-19.

Customers may follow three easy steps to avail Clean Group Sydney’s professional cleaning services. First and foremost, business owners can contact Clean Group Sydney through their telephone number, email address, online form or live chat tool, all of which are accessible on their website, to arrange a free on-site cleaning assessment. Next, Clean Group Sydney will work along with the customer to identify the areas that need to be cleaned and send a detailed proposal based on their customer’s unique cleaning requirements. Last but not least, when the cleaning schedule is confirmed, Clean Group Sydney’s group of professional cleaners will go to the customer’s building and make sure that all areas and surfaces are thoroughly cleaned.

Thanks to their dedication to providing a superior cleaning service, commercial property owners have had highly positive comments to share about Clean Group Sydney. In a 5-Star Google review, one customer says, “Clean Group was very professional and a pleasure to do business with. I liked the fact that they use chemicals that are eco-friendly instead of harmful chemical cleaning. Now, my office is more appealing to look at, and the air is almost easier to breathe. I can't wait to do business with them again soon.”

Clean Group Sydney is trusted by Australia’s top companies like Petbarn, Telstra, Toxfree, Anytime Fitness, Headspace and more. Those looking for a leading office cleaning service in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra may visit Clean Group Sydney’s website for more details. Learn more here: Best Office Cleaning Sydney.

