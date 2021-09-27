Submit Release
Tips from Paul Davis Restoration for National Fire Prevention Week – October 3rd-9th 2021

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 55 years, Jacksonville, Florida-based Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration and is approaching 350 franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information, visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com.

The experts at Paul Davis Restoration offer these tips to help keep homeowners and families safe during Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3rd-9th 2021:

• Smoke alarms should be installed throughout the home, inside every bedroom, outside the sleeping area and on every level of the home.
• Never remove or disable smoke alarms.
• Test smoke alarms at least once per month by pushing the test button.
• Interconnect smoke alarms so if one sounds, they all do.
• If smoke alarms don’t work, replace the correct size battery or the entire smoke alarm unit.
• Don’t let children play with fire.
• Don’t leave cooking items or clothing irons unattended.
• Never leave your home with a candle burning.
• Never leave your home or office with a space heater still on. Unplug item.
• Place a portable ladder in each second-floor room.
• Have an updated, emergency first aid kit.
• Check fire extinguishers for expiration and replace as needed.
• Handle gasoline or propane-powered equipment cautiously.
• Install carbon monoxide detectors.
• Create a Family Emergency Plan. Know how to communicate during an emergency.

Rhonda Sanderson
SandersonPR
+1 847-612-9829
Rhonda@sandersonpr.com

