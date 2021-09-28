New Carefree Boat Club Location Opening in Newport Beach, California
Carefree Boat Club lets its members enjoy all the benefits of boating without owning for a low monthly fee.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carefree Boat Club is pleased to announce a brand-new location in the heart of Newport Beach. Lido Marina Village is the perfect place to experience a delightful ambiance that invites you to stroll and discover creative details at every turn. The luxurious fleet, docked right out front of Nobu, showcases cruisers up to 37-feet in length. Whether it’s a weekend getaway to Catalina Island, a Duffy cruise down Newport Harbor, or a fishing excursion to the offshore banks, Carefree Boat Club of Newport Beach has you covered!
In an ever-increasing effort to provide more value and listen to their members, Carefree has stepped up to the plate. Carefree Newport Beach members have unlimited reciprocity in all the San Diego locations and vice versa. The Southern California coastline is full of breath-taking scenery, and with every new location, Carefree is able to offer thousands of members a first-hand view of this natural beauty.
Carefree Boat Club offers members unlimited use of its fleet of boats and has over 100 locations worldwide. If you are new to boating and lack training, an avid fisherman looking for more time on the water, a busy young professional, a family trying to fit it all in, or a retiree tired of the strains of boating, Carefree Boat Club welcomes you to learn more about what the club can do for you. To find the nearest boat club locations to you from the Carefree Boat Club, visit CarefreeBoats.com
