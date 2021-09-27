Submit Release
Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory Wins National Foresight Maximus Award

September 27, 2021

ANKENY, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory has been honored with selection as a 2021 Foresight Maximus Award winner. This prestigious national award recognizes superior performance of the nation's top 15 forensic laboratories that achieved at least 90% peak efficiency for the 2019 – 2020 Project Foresight reporting year. Criminalistics Laboratory Administrator Bruce Reeve had the distinct privilege of accepting the award at the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD) Symposium Awards Banquet in Boston earlier this month.

Photo: DCI Criminalistics Laboratory Staff

Link to Crime Lab Award Group Photo

Links to DCI Foresight Maximus Press Release

Link to DCI Foresight Maximus Award press release

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

