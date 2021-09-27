Two Renowned Stylists Team Up for Dallas Charity with a Once-in-a-Lifetime Shopping Event
I'm so proud to host this event alongside top partners in the fashion industry. It's always been my mission to give back to others through fashion and empower all women to recognize their self-worth.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fashion industry is often renowned for its charitable giving efforts and its ability for stylists and top-tier brands to make an impact, both globally and within their flagship cities. This Friday, October 1st, Dallas shoppers and fashionistas have the opportunity to give back at a one-day-only exclusive charity event, hosted by Highland Park Village retailer, Veronica Beard, and famed Dallas stylists Laura Fedock of Life + STYLE by Laura and Bonnie Smith of Shop With Bonnie.
— Laura Fedock of Life + STYLE by Laura
The event, which will take place from 3-6PM, will offer personal styling, wardrobe and image consultancy, as well as a VIP shopping concierge. Proceeds from the event benefit Attitudes and Attire, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women in underserved communities develop self-esteem, personal growth and self-sufficiency through workplace training, work-appropriate attire and workshops that are designed for women to recognize their self-worth, create a positive image and improve job-search skills.
Both Laura and Bonnie, highly sought-after stylists, are veterans of the Dallas fashion scene. Acclaimed throughout Forbes, New York Times Weekly and Yahoo News as one of the ‘Most Influential Women on Instagram in 2021,’ Laura Fedock works with top celebrities, athletes, CEOs, and socialites. Bonnie Smith specializes in styling, personal shopping and closet organization with a passion for helping clients build confidence and a stress-free closet space.
The event will be open to the public, and shoppers will have the exclusive opportunity to consult with Laura and Bonnie at no cost, in an effort to support this excellent cause. For exclusive updates, shoppers can RSVP to dallasrsvp@veronicabeard.com.
For more information on how to support and donate to Attitudes and Attire, please visit attitudesandattire.org.
