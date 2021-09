CMC Ent. LLC and ArtRevSol Presents Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" | Music Video

Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" Nique Got-It lunch break

CMC Ent. LLC presents Nique Got-It. The Muskegon, MI., rapper and recording artist teams up with D.Wade to drop his latest offering, "Lunch Break".

Got real rap dreams wit a dope game hustle” — Nique Got-It

MUKEGON, MI, USA, September 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMC Ent. LLC presents Nique Got-It The Muskegon, MI., rapper and recording artist teams up with D.Wade to drop his latest offering, " Lunch Break ".Today the official video is here, to bring to the screen and turn the auditory sensation visual. Press play and watch as this high-energy banger is brought to life.Add it to your playlist TODAY! Stay up to date with Nique Got-It!All Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit Contact Info: cmcentllc@gmail.com

Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" | Music Video