CMC Ent. LLC and ArtRevSol Presents Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" | Music Video
CMC Ent. LLC presents Nique Got-It. The Muskegon, MI., rapper and recording artist teams up with D.Wade to drop his latest offering, "Lunch Break".
Got real rap dreams wit a dope game hustle”MUKEGON, MI, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMC Ent. LLC presents Nique Got-It.
— Nique Got-It
Today the official video is here, to bring to the screen and turn the auditory sensation visual. Press play and watch as this high-energy banger is brought to life.
Add it to your playlist TODAY! Stay up to date with Nique Got-It!
