Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,123 in the last 365 days.

CMC Ent. LLC and ArtRevSol Presents Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" | Music Video

Nique Got-It lunch break

Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break"

Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break"

Nique Got-It lunch break

Nique Got-It lunch break

Nique Got-It lunch break

CMC Ent. LLC presents Nique Got-It. The Muskegon, MI., rapper and recording artist teams up with D.Wade to drop his latest offering, "Lunch Break".

Got real rap dreams wit a dope game hustle”
— Nique Got-It
MUKEGON, MI, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMC Ent. LLC presents Nique Got-It.

The Muskegon, MI., rapper and recording artist teams up with D.Wade to drop his latest offering, "Lunch Break".

Today the official video is here, to bring to the screen and turn the auditory sensation visual. Press play and watch as this high-energy banger is brought to life.

Add it to your playlist TODAY! Stay up to date with Nique Got-It!

All Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit

Contact Info: cmcentllc@gmail.com

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" | Music Video

You just read:

CMC Ent. LLC and ArtRevSol Presents Nique Got-It | "Lunch Break" | Music Video

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.