Boo in the Bottoms adds a little Spooky to West Bottoms First Friday Weekend in Kansas City
Beasts and Monsters Haunt Historic District by Day and Night for Fun Guest Interactions October 1-3
There is always lots of enthusiasm from shoppers by day in our area given the unique nature of the West Bottoms. While the enthusiasm during haunt nights brings screams and laughter.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween season fun includes the tradition of going to haunted houses, trick-or-treating, and Halloween décor. This Boo in the Bottoms First Friday Weekend in the West Bottoms brings it all together this Friday through Sunday. Beasts and monsters will roam the district streets for guest photos and fun scares. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come by stores and receive treats within their decorated haunt-themed displays – and be watchful for the teal pumpkins filled with goodies for those with food allergies.
— Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka Queen of Haunts
By day the West Bottoms District is known for its thirteen blocks of stores selling vintage, antique, apparel, and eclectic mix of wares just off Historic 12th Street Bridge on the edge of downtown Kansas City, Missouri. During First Friday Weekends, it’s the Festival of the Full Moon with street events, food trucks, bars, and prizes.
By night from September through early November, the District transforms to a haunt oasis with a cluster of some of America’s most recognized haunted attractions – Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema. Haunted Houses. Haunts are open on Friday and Saturday nights, in addition to Thursdays and Sundays closer to Halloween.
“There is always lots of enthusiasm by day from shoppers in our area given the unique nature of the West Bottoms,” said Amber Arnett-Bequeath, spokesperson for the District and also known as the Queen of Haunts. “While the enthusiasm during haunt nights brings screams and laughter. It’s a mood-lifting, 47th annual tradition in Kansas City. Edge of Hell is the oldest continuous running haunted attraction in the nation celebrating 47 years.”
While the Festival of the Full Moon occurs in the daylight hours on First Friday Weekends for most of the year, the festival extends into the night during the haunt season. Thriller dancers, fire throwers, roaming beasts scaring visitors, and people jumping from the windows of the haunts all add to the sites and sounds outside the haunted attractions. Acknowledging the October moon, sometimes called the Traveling Moon, shines bright to encourage travel, and many do with the allure of this District.
First Friday Weekend’s upcoming West Bottoms events include November 5-7 – Blessings in the Bottoms and December Holiday Weekends – Bows in the Bottoms.
OCTOBER’S FESTIVAL OF THE FULL MOON FIRST WEEKEND PLANNER
Friday through Sunday, October 1-3, 2021
• West Bottom’s Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends – Boo in the Bottoms events are located off the 12th Street Bridge, KCMO October 1-3; Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 am, closes around 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free.
• Trick-or-treating – wear your costumes, bring the kids and trick-or-treat throughout stores displaying Halloween décor. Look for teal pumpkins holding treats suitable for those with food allergies.
• Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses – open between 7:30-8 pm on Friday and Saturdays and some Thursdays and Sundays. See website for details. Tickets can be purchased online or available on-site. www.kcbeast.com www.edgeofhell.com www.macabrecinema.com
• Full Moon Escape Rooms - Beast’s Tool Room & Ghost of Merlin Room reserve online. Wed/Sat noon-8 pm. 1401 W. 13th Street. fullmoonescape.com Due to high seasonal demand sold out through November 16.
About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:
The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest, year-round indoor vintage entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. www.westbottoms.com
Amber Bequeaith
Full Moon Production
+1 816-842-4280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter