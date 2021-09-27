DOGGY BATHROOM REACHES OVER 85% OF THEIR GOAL ON KICKSTARTER IN THE FIRST WEEK

Doggy Bathroom Doggy Bathroom Mini

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doggy Bathroom is expanding with a miniature version of its industry-changing product - the only indoor potty solution for dogs. After making its first appearance at SuperZoo Expo in Las Vegas this summer, Doggy Bathroom Mini launched on September 21st, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST on Kickstarter and has already raised over 30k+, reached 88% of its funding goal and attracted over 225 backers from all around the world in its first week. The campaign will run until October 27th.

Doggy Bathroom was founded by Alain Courchesne, an award-winning designer based in Montréal, Quebec. Working on projects in New York, Miami, Toronto, Vancouver and China, Courchesne led designed projects focused on luxury residential design and high-impact spaces.

Fusing function and design, Alain was inspired after adopting his Italian Greyhound, Sterling to create a solution that is both sanitary and stylish. Designed for both female and male dogs who lift their leg, the roomy Doggy Bathroom allows your dog to walk in, freely move around and use the bathroom easily, when they naturally need to. It’s the only dog litter box on the market for small breeds that keeps everything in one, easy-to-use, easy-to-clean, sleekly designed space – and is made entirely of 100% recyclable plastic.

The Original Doggy Bathroom launched on Kickstarter in 2019, raising over 130 percent of its goal in less than 45 days. Doggy Bathroom has seen extraordinary success internationally ever since and has recently been awarded a 2021 Pet Innovation Award for Litter Box Product of the Year, Grand Prix du Design Gold Winner, as well as the “Doing Business Together” Award in the OSEntreprendre Challenge.

The Doggy Bathroom Mini will launch on Kickstarter with a goal of raising $35,000. Backers can purchase a Doggy Bathroom Mini Starter Kit and save up to 70%. The Doggy Bathroom Mini Starter Kit will retail for $159 USD/$179 CDN, which includes the enclosure, base colour of choice, pee pads, mats, rails and clips.

“A lot of our Doggy Bathroom customers are tiny or toy breed dogs, and we get asked a lot if we’re coming out with a smaller version. We are so excited to bring this new iteration to life and make potty time even easier for our mini users. Launching on Kickstarter again lets us offer pre-sales and special deals for our fans that have been waiting for the Doggy Bathroom Mini!” Said designer and founder Alain Courchesne.

In comparison to the original Doggy Bathroom designed for dogs weighing up to 20 pounds, the Doggy Bathroom Mini is made for mini pups and toy breeds under 10 pounds and less than 12 inches tall, including Chihuahuas, Pugs, Toy Poodles, Pomeranians, Shih Tzus and more! The Doggy Bathroom can be used as a potty-training device for puppies, a seasonal solution for small breeds who cannot withstand extreme weather, or as an alternative for condo dwellers or those with limited outdoor access.

A picture containing text, indoor, dog Description automatically generated

Doggy Bathroom Mini's delivery is planned for April 2022, however, the original Doggy Bathroom is available and can be purchased at doggybathroom.com.

Instagram: @doggybathroom

Facebook: @doggybathroom

Pinterest: @doggybathroom

LinkedIn: Doggy Bathroom

For media enquiries, please contact: media@doggybathroom.com

About Doggy Bathroom:

The Doggy Bathroom is the only indoor potty solution for small dogs including males who lift their leg. Montréal-based designer Alain Courchesne launched the concept on Kickstarter after a very successful reveal at SuperZoo Expo in Las Vegas in 2018. The product’s simplicity and design have been garnering worldwide attention ever since.

Courchesne and his 2-year-old Italian Greyhound, paired up to create an innovative solution for male dogs who lift their leg featuring custom Adhesive Pee Pads which are held up vertically by an adhesive strip. Although the Doggy Bathroom was designed with males in mind, female dogs can call it their own too, making its design universal. It can be used as a potty-training device for puppies, as a seasonal solution for small breeds who cannot withstand cold weather, or as a permanent solution for dogs and/or owners with limited mobility.

The patent-pending Doggy Bathroom is made of recyclable plastic and its bespoke Adhesive Pee Pads are made with biodegradable materials. In 2020, manufacturing was moved to Montréal in order to support the local economy and minimize carbon emissions. Three new exciting colours were just introduced into the collection to celebrate the first made in Canada production.

Winner of Grand Prix du Jury, Gold Award, 2021

Winner of Pet Innovation Award 2021

Winner of Osentreprendre, 2021