Tickets Now Available for Mahabhuta Yoga VegFest Which Takes Place November 12-14 on the Waterfront in Pensacola, FL

Mahabhuta Yoga VegFest takes place November 12-14 2021 in Pensacola, FL

Mahabhuta Yoga Festival is joining forces with Pensacola Veg Fest for a spectacular waterfront outdoor music, food, fitness and arts festival.

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mahabhuta Yoga Festival and Pensacola VegFest to combine forces November 12-14 at the newly remodeled Bayview Community Center and its surrounding 30 acre park.

We are ecstatic to announce the Mahabhuta Yoga VegFest co-created by Stacey Vann, Mahabhuta Yoga Festival Originator and Whitney Hancock, Pensacola VegFest Founder.

A festival celebrating vegan faire, yoga, dance, breath, meditation, nature, music, art, and community. Enjoy the outdoors; visiting the eclectic vegan food vendors from all over the country, artisan village, music concerts, Galactic Child Yoga tent, Flow Arts presenters and performers, while perusing the Roots to Wings art installations. We are leading the way to facilitate Zero Waste festivals.

The Mahabhuta Yoga Festival’s mission is to celebrate yoga, elevate consciousness, unite communities, create abundance & inspire greatness. Pensacola VegFest is a celebration of compassionate living. We are joining together to celebrate our mission of ahimsa to promote peace, nonviolence and respect for all our relations including the four legged, the two legged, the finned, the furred, the winged ones, the stone people, and the plant people.

The festival is featuring over 40 vegan food vendors, 50 yoga, music, and flow arts presenters and 20 art vendors at the new Bayview Community Center and 30 acre Park in East Hill on Bayou Texar. Pensacola is an ideal central location for an epic adventure by road or air with an international airport offering direct flights. Pensacola is known for its natural beauty, pristine beaches, lively downtown, and Southern charm.

We are offering special reduced rates for our attendees with 7 partnering hotels including Gulf front views on Pensacola Beach and our vibrant Downtown Pensacola.

We are excited to present the ultimate VIY (Very Important Yogi) & VIV (Very Important Vegan) Experiences that can only be purchased in advance.

The Very Important Yogi experience is limited to 222 attendees including access to the VIY Yoga Workshops & Concerts indoors, VIY parking close to the indoor venue, festival poster, reusable bag, and cacao ceremony.

The VIV experience is limited to 111 attendees including access to the VIV seating area, festival poster, reusable bag, and Express Pass for vegan food vendors.

This is a ticketed event to enter the festival grounds with a weekend pass. Dependent on availability, the weekend pass for the festival grounds can be purchased at the event entrances at an increased rate. We encourage guests to purchase their tickets in advance to ensure entry.

Volunteer, Vendor & Sponsor opportunities are available upon acceptance of application. Please visit our website at www.mahabhutayogavegfest.com.